COAS calls for shunning ‘soft state’ approach, improving governance for lasting stability

ISLAMABAD, MAR 18: Amid rising terror attacks across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir blamed on Tuesday “soft state” for the loss of innocent lives, asking for how long they [armed forces] will fill the “gaps of governance” with martyrs’ blood.

“We need better governance… we should make Pakistan a hard state,” the army chief said while addressing a high-level in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, which was skipped by major opposition parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The in-camera session came against the backdrop of rising terrorism in Pakistan, including a major terrorist attack on a passenger train in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district in Balochistan.

Dozens of militants, affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), blew up a railway track and assaulted Jaffar Express on Tuesday, carrying more than 440 passengers — who were taken hostage.

The security forces, after a complex clearance operation, neutralised 33 attackers and rescued the hostage passengers.

Apart from five operational casualties, as many as 26 passengers were martyred by the terrorists, of which 18 were security personnel belonging to the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Corps (FC), three were officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments, and five were civilians.

The high-level meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, COAS Munir, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Asim Malik, chief ministers of all four provinces, and other top officials.

However, several key figures including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members skipped the the high-level huddle.

Addressing the crucial session, COAS Munir asserted that no agenda, movement, or individual is greater than national security. “If this country exists, so do we; therefore, nothing is more important to us than its security,” he added.

“All elements of national power must operate in unison to achieve lasting stability,” he emphasised, declaring that it is a fight for the nation’s survival and the future of generations to come.

“To safeguard Pakistan, we must adopt a unified narrative, rising above our political and personal interests,” he stressed.

“Those who believe they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists — this day sends them a clear message,” he said, adding: “Today is a message that we will not only defeat them [terrorists] but also their facilitators.”

‘Unanimous political will’

The NA security moot strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in KP and Balochistan and expressed solidarity with the affected families, read the declaration issued at the conclusion of the crucial session. The huddle stressed the need for consensus and unified political commitment to combat terrorism with full force.

Lauding the valour and professionalism of the security forces, the meeting reiterated the country’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The committee stresses strategic and concerted political resolve to counter the menace of terrorism with the full might of the state.

“The committee emphasised strategic and unified political commitment to counter the terror threat with the full might of the state,” added the statement.

In addition to this, the meeting stressed the need for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and strategy of operation Azm-e-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist networks, counter their logistic support, and dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime.

The participants of the meeting expressed concern over the use of social media platforms by terrorist groups to spread anti-state propaganda and recruit followers.

They called for formulating a mechanism to tackle the digital networks of terrorists.

“Reiterating its unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged their sacrifices and commitment to national defence,” it added.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and intelligence agencies in the war against terrorism, read the statement.

The meeting reaffirmed the resolve that no institution, individual or group working in collusion with hostile forces will be allowed to harm the peace and stability of the country.