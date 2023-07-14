COAS Asim Munir reaches Iran to meet Iranian civil, military leadership

Rawalpindi, 14 JUL: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS is on a 2 days official visit to Islamic Republic of Iran. COAS will meet Iranian Military and Civilian leadership during his visit to Iran.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations today.

During the visit, COAS will discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation, the military’s media wing said. Pakistan enjoys strong diplomatic, political and military relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and both countries have a serious determination to address issues between them and secure common interests.