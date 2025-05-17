COAS Asim Munir praises media’s role in countering Indian propaganda

RAWALPINDI, MAY 17: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has praised the role of Pakistani media, stating that it has responded courageously and wisely to Indian propaganda.

In an informal conversation with journalists, Gen Munir said, “We have concealed nothing; everything has been presented to the nation in a clear and transparent manner. The Pakistani media has demonstrated a strong sense of responsibility and effectively countered Indian propaganda in a commendable way.”

He stated that the media had played a vital role in promoting national unity, showcasing to the world that Pakistan is a vibrant and vigilant nation.

Gen Munir said, “The way our media confronted Indian narratives—with both courage and strategic insight—was truly remarkable. We are proud of our journalists and media institutions.”