COAS Asim Munir affirms strong Pakistan-Iran ties amid tragic loss of Iranian leaders

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS Pakistan Army had a telephonic call with Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces and extended deep condolences over the sad and unfortunate incident of helicopter crash on 19 May 2024 which led to demise of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minster Amir Abdollahain and other important officials.

COAS expressed that Late President Ebrahim Raisi and Late Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan.

COAS highlighted that loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable. COAS on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families.

COAS said that Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran and the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together. General Bagheri thanked COAS for sharing grief and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.