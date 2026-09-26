Coal mine collapses near Pastawana Top, trapping four workers inside

Three of Four Trapped Workers Rescued Safely

ISLAMABAD, SEP 26 /DNA/ – According to details, a coal mine near Pastawana Top collapsed suddenly when mud and debris caved in, trapping four workers inside the mine.

Pakistan Army personnel, after a prolonged rescue operation, successfully extracted three of the four trapped individuals safely.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Pakistan Army personnel immediately reached the site and launched a rescue operation alongside local residents.

Continuous efforts were made by Pakistan Army personnel, rescue teams, and local residents to extract the affected individuals, while heavy machinery was used to carefully remove the debris from the mine.

Work was initiated to clear the debris inside the mine and create a passage to reach the trapped workers.

Pakistan Army personnel, along with local residents and rescue teams, played a full role in relief activities under difficult conditions and made every possible effort to rescue the affected individuals.