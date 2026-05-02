CM’s advisor Ali Mustafa Dar unveils AI governance plan

AI & Economic Zones in Focus , CM’s Advisor Ali Mustafa Dar at RCCI

RAWALPINDI, MAY 2 /DNA/ – Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Artificial Intelligence and Special Initiatives, Ali Mustafa Dar, has announced that the establishment of a state-of-the-art AI Delivery Unit and the development of economic and industrial zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road will be top priorities of the provincial government.

He shared these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he was warmly received by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and members of the Executive Committee.

Addressing the business community, Ali Mustafa Dar noted that this was his first visit to a chamber of commerce since assuming office. He stressed that Pakistan must capitalize on recent diplomatic gains to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen economic growth.

Highlighting the AI Delivery Unit, he stated that the Chief Minister has entrusted him with streamlining governance by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and ensuring a results-driven approach. The AI Delivery Unit, expected to be launched next month, is a globally unique initiative aimed at transforming governance and accelerating development. With an estimated investment potential of $5–6 billion, the unit will leverage Pakistan’s talent pool to transition Punjab towards an AI-driven governance model. He also announced the formation of a dedicated working group to ensure effective coordination and implementation.

In his welcome address, RCCI President Usman Shaukat emphasized that the Rawalpindi Ring Road is a mega development project and called for the urgent establishment of economic and industrial zones to transform the region into a hub of trade and economic activity. He appreciated the advisor’s support and urged the government to fast-track land acquisition and formally announce these zones during the upcoming inauguration of the Ring Road by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Chairman Ring Road Committee Syed Asad Mashhadi briefed participants on the project, highlighting that these zones would help reduce urban congestion by relocating wholesale markets, transport hubs, and warehouses, while unlocking growth in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, furniture, marble, footwear, and construction.

During the interactive session, business leaders presented key proposals and concerns. Shahid Ghafoor Paracha suggested revising business hours to 10:00 PM and extending restaurant timings.

Prominent participants included Chairman Ring Road Development Committee Syed Asad Mashhadi, Vice Chairman Saqib Rafiq, Saboor Malik, Vice President FPCCI Tariq Jadoon, Senior Vice President Small Chamber Dost Jan, and representatives of various trade bodies including Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Arshad Awan, Munir Baig Mirza, and Chaudhry Iqbal, along with stakeholders from multiple sectors.