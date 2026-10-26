CM reviews progress of digital reforms, directs acceleration of Balochistan’s digital governance drive

QUETTA, Oct 26 (DNA):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed authorities to accelerate the province’s digital transformation drive, emphasizing the need to ensure greater transparency, efficiency and timely decision-making in government affairs through the adoption of modern digital systems.

Chairing a high-level meeting on public service delivery reforms and digital governance, the chief minister reviewed progress made in implementing digital systems across provincial government departments and discussed measures aimed at further modernising administrative processes.

The meeting was informed that more than 183,000 e-files had been processed under the e-filing system currently operational in 28 government departments across Balochistan.

Officials also briefed the meeting on the launch of a new phase of digital reforms involving the digitisation of official summaries to further enhance the speed, transparency and effectiveness of government operations. In the initial phase, summaries from 10 government departments are being shifted to the digital platform.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti instructed all relevant departments to expedite the transition of official affairs to modern digital systems and fulfil their responsibilities effectively to ensure the success of the reform agenda. He stressed that eliminating unnecessary delays in government business and ensuring timely decisions were essential for making administrative operations more efficient and result-oriented.

The chief minister said digital governance was not merely about the use of technology but a practical tool for strengthening transparency, improving efficiency and promoting accountability within the government system. He noted that modern technological solutions would not only enhance administrative performance but also enable citizens to receive better and more timely public services.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in governance, Bugti said replacing traditional bureaucratic procedures with effective digital mechanisms had become a pressing necessity.

He maintained that the digitisation of official files and summaries would help accelerate decision-making, reduce avoidable delays and improve monitoring of government affairs.

The chief minister also directed authorities to ensure effective coordination and cooperation among all concerned departments involved in the digitisation process so that reform measures could advance in accordance with predetermined targets.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to administrative modernisation, Sarfraz Bugti said Balochistan’s provincial governance structure would be made more transparent, responsive and aligned with public needs through the effective use of modern technology.