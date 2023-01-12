CM Parvez Elahi ‘signs’ summary for Punjab Assembly’s dissolution

LAHORE, JAN 12: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced Thursday, calling on the centre to hold snap polls across the country.

“Elahi has signed the summary and the advice has been sent to Punjab Governor [Baligh-Ur-Rehman] and if he does not sign on it in the next 48 hours, then in line with the Constitution, then the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours,” the PTI leader told journalists in Lahore.

The decision to dissolve the assembly was taken during a meeting between the chief minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence, with senior party leaders in presence.

The assembly wasn’t dissolved earlier apparently due to a restriction from the Lahore High Court (LHC), but since Elahi won the legislative’s confidence once again Wednesday, the bar was removed as the case was withdrawn.

The PTI leader also announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved in line with the party’s “promise” to the people of leaving the legislative.

He thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi as well as their lawmakers for standing with the PTI. He said that the country was headed towards general elections, adding that the PTI and Imran had “fulfilled their promise”.

He said that a letter would be sent to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the next two days for finalising an interim government, adding that elections would take place in the next 90 days.

Fawad urged the federal government to abandon its “stubbornness”, asserting that the economy could not be fixed without holding new elections.

“It won’t make sense if two provinces, making up 70 per cent of the country, hold elections while the rest of the country doesn’t.”

Fawad called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to accept the resignations of PTI lawmakers so that elections could be carried out alongside the provincial seats.

Fawad said the PTI and its allies have proven that despite all the pressure, they were not “afraid” of going back to the people for seeking votes as they had proven it by stepping down from government in both provinces.

Earlier in the day, Fawad had reiterated the PTI’s intent to dissolve the two assemblies. In informal conversation with reporters in Lahore, he said: “The decision to dissolve the assemblies has already been made […] In fact, we would want them to be dissolved today.”