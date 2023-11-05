Sunday, November 5, 2023
| November 5, 2023
CM Naqvi chairs meeting on one-window operation to facilitate investors in Punjab

LAHORE, NOV 05 (DNA) — Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday chaired a special meeting on the introduction of one-window operation in the province. Suggestions related to one-roof, one-stop for industrialists and investors in the province were also discussed at the meeting.

It was decided that the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and the Punjab Small Industries Corporation would provide services under the one-window operation.

The meeting also decided that the officials of departments of Local Government, Environment, Housing and others will remain present at the one-window center. — DNA

