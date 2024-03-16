CM Maryam welcomes Shahbaz Sharif’s economic road map

DNA

LAHORE, MAR 16: “Prime Minister has presented the best road map to take Pakistan out of economic crisis,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She added,”It is a historic and revolutionary initiative. His vision for promoting foreign investment is commendable.”

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,”Reducing inflation and alleviating poverty is a crucial part of this economic road map.” She added,”Our goal is to achieve high production through low cost agricultural inputs in the agricultural sector.”

Madam Chief Minister emphasised,” Everyone has to work together for the development and stability of the economy.”