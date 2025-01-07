CM Maryam pledges to revamp Punjab’s healthcare system

LAHORE, JAN 7: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep concerns about the state of healthcare in the province, revealing that government hospitals are facing severe challenges, including theft of medicines and the outsourcing of medical tests.

She made these remarks during a ceremony in Lahore, where she also spoke about the government’s initiatives to address healthcare issues in the province.

“Every day presents a new challenge,” Maryam Nawaz said. “Medicines are stolen from government hospitals, and patients are being asked to get tests done outside the hospitals.This is a serious issue we are working to rectify.” The Chief Minister also pointed out the increasing risk of infiltration along the border areas of Punjab, which she called a significant security challenge.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the difficulties surrounding the healthcare system, particularly in providing quality services to the 140 million residents of Punjab.

“The healthcare facilities available to our people are not up to the mark, and these issues keep me up at night,” she shared.

Punjab CM Maryam also highlighted that during the tenure of her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the percentage of free medicines in hospitals had dropped from 90% to just 30%, a situation she vowed to change.

“Under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif, free medicines were almost completely discontinued. In fact, it was boldly declared that cancer treatment would no longer be free,” she said. However, she assured the public that the tradition of providing free medicines had been revived and that she personally checked on the availability of medicines during her hospital visits.

One of the major issues Maryam Nawaz addressed was the lack of a sense of duty and service within the healthcare sector. “Our national tragedy is that we do not approach our work as a service or responsibility. Many people in health-related roles merely complete their shifts without understanding the value of their work,” she said.

The Chief Minister condemned the theft of medicines in government hospitals, noting that security personnel had been found taking money from patients for hospital admissions. “It is incomprehensible that even the poor’s medicines are stolen, and patients are asked to get tests done outside the hospitals,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz shared her plans to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the province. “Change does not come overnight, but we are making significant efforts,” she said, revealing that mobile health clinics have already treated over 7 million people. She also mentioned the start of free home delivery services for medicines, with a focus on cancer, hepatitis, and heart disease treatments. A new heart disease hospital, with state-of-the-art facilities, is also being built in Punjab.

During a recent visit to China, Maryam Nawaz gained insights into modern cancer treatments, which she plans to bring to Pakistan. “The biggest success will be bringing this advanced cancer treatment to our country,” she said, adding that construction of Pakistan’s first government cancer treatment hospital was progressing rapidly.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the Nawaz Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, a facility that will provide heart disease treatment in a region previously lacking such services. Maryam Nawaz also emphasized the ongoing renovation of Punjab’s primary healthcare centers, with 1,250 units set to be fully renovated this month.

“We have 2,500 primary health care centers in Punjab, and renovation work is already underway at 904 centers,” she said.