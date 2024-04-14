CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to leadership of PM Shehbaz

DNA



Lahore, 14 Apr: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s economic indicators getting improved stated that under the vibrant leadership of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s economy has once again started treading on the path of progress. The fruits of economic progress during the tenure of PML-N government are prominently coming to surface. The Chief Minister highlighted, ”The common man would be provided relief with the reduction in electricity rates and price- hike. Big international financial institutions including IMF, ADBP highly acknowledge Pakistan’s economic policies.”

She stated, ”Owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s economic policies, the investors confidence is enhancing. For the first time in the history, 100 index Stock Exchange has crossed its 70 thousand psychological barrier.” Madam Chief Minister said,” Good news are awaiting Pakistanis and their is a strong likelihood of reduction in the inflation rate up to 12.2 percent next year. For the first time, rupees 500 reduction occurred in the price of 20 kg flour bag and their is a further possibility of rupees 300 reduction in the flour price according to market indicators. The Economic & Social Survey Of Asia & Pacific Region have termed Pakistan’s economic indicators as excellent. In the UN Report, Pakistan’s economic progress moving forward briskly in the next fiscal year has been predicted. The growth rate would increase from 2% to 2.3% during the current and next financial year in Pakistan.”

Madam Chief Minister acknowledged that Pakistan has successfully completed its current economic program with the IMF and its economy is showing satisfactory performance along with increase in its foreign reserves. She stated that Pakistan’s economy would further improve with the launching of new economic program with the IMF. The Pakistani nation reposes its complete trust in the leadership of PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, she concluded.