CM Maryam Nawaz commends Pakistan hockey team’s silver title win
ISLAMABAD, MAY 14 /DNA/ – Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, met with Pakistan Hockey team along with Provincial Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar in Islamabad. They congratulated the Hockey team on winning the Silver Title.
The CM Maryam Nawaz appreciated the performance of the Pakistan hockey team. On behalf of the Punjab government, a sum of 30 million rupees was distributed among the Pakistan hockey team.
