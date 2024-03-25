CM Maryam meets Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

Lahore, MAR 25 /DNA/ – “Together we will pull Pakistan out of economic crisis,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her meeting with the Federal Finance Minister Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb while discussing country’s economic woes.

Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on assuming charge of her office, and declared her election as country’s first female Chief Minister a great milestone in the democratic history of Pakistan. He hailed Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives for social welfare of the people.

Madam Chief Minister thanked Mr Muhammad Aurangzeb for the good words. She also congratulated him on assuming charge as Finance Minister, and expressed her best wishes for his success.

Madam Chief Minister said,”Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to take people-friendly decisions for economic turn around of the country.”

Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting.