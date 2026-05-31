CM Maryam calls tobacco silent killer

Abid Raza

LAHORE, MAY 31: /DNA/ – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World No Tobacco Day, said that smoking could prove more dangerous than many fatal diseases and described use of tobacco as a silent epidemic affecting public health, society and the economy. She added that every puff of tobacco is a step towards a new disease, adding that smoking is not merely a habit but a self-destructive act against one’s own health, finances and social well-being. She highlighted that Punjab government is taking measures to ensure a complete ban on smoking in schools, colleges and other educational institutions; and underscored that smoking in government offices, public transport and other public places is a punishable offence, and strict implementation of the law would be ensured.

Chief Minister Punjab said that protecting younger generation from tobacco use remains a priority and that all possible steps would be taken to discourage smoking and vaping among youth. She added that raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco is not only government’s responsibility but also a collective social obligation. She expressed concern over statistics showing that more than 250,000 deaths in the country are linked to tobacco use; and noted that smoking and vaping could be major contributors to heart attacks among young people. She urged citizens to provide their loved ones with a healthy, smoke-free environment and appealed to the public to quit smoking and adopt a healthier lifestyle from today onwards. She said,”Let us pledge to abandon tobacco use and work towards a healthier and safer future for ourselves and the coming generations.”