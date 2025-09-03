CM Maryam assures full support to flood victims

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has visited the flood relief camp in Multan and assured the affected people of complete support.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, during her visit, the chief minister has reviewed health, rescue and other counters at the camp. She has expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements, including cleanliness.

CM Maryam has visited the Bela relief camp where she met women and children, listened to their problems and promised action for the restoration of homes.

She spoke with children, gave them chocolates and biscuits, and helped them wear shoes with her own hands. Essential items and clothing were distributed among women.

During the visit, the chief minister expressed displeasure over the closure of shops and sought an immediate report. She directed that her visit must not cause any inconvenience to the public.