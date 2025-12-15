CM launches anti-polio campaign to cover over 1m children

KARACHI, Dec 15 (APP/DNA): Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a week-long National Polio Eradication Campaign, December 15–21, under the December 2025 National Immunisation Days (NIDs), by administering polio drops to children at CMS School, UC Old Haji Camp, a government heritage school.

The campaign will run from December 15 to 21 across the province. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, NCOC Coordinator Shaharyar Memon, senior Health Department officials, and representatives of national and international partner organisations supporting the polio eradication initiative.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said Sindh has further strengthened its efforts to eliminate polio through robust surveillance systems, high vaccination coverage, and strong community engagement. He acknowledged that while poliovirus continues to be detected in certain high-risk locations, early detection and rapid response remain the cornerstone of the programme’s success.

Murad Shah said that Sindh reported 23 polio cases in 2024 and nine cases in 2025, with the latest case detected in August 2025 in Badin district. During 2025, cases were limited to six districts: Badin, Larkana, Kambar, Thatta, Umerkot, and Hyderabad. Ongoing environmental surveillance, particularly sewage sampling in urban centres, continues to guide targeted vaccination and response efforts.

The December 2025 NIDs will be one of the largest health mobilisations in Sindh this year. A total of 10.6 million children under five years of age will be administered two drops of the polio vaccine across 1,345 union councils in 30 districts. More than 80,000 frontline workers have been deployed for the campaign, supported by over 21,000 law enforcement personnel, including approximately 400 lady police constables, to ensure the safety and effectiveness of vaccination teams.

The CM emphasised that the provincial government is prioritising strengthened micro-planning, comprehensive pre-campaign preparation, and enhanced training and support for frontline workers. He also highlighted the importance of close coordination between health authorities, district administrations, and partner organisations, along with the active engagement of schools, community leaders, parents, and religious scholars.

Paying tribute to polio workers, Murad Shah said their dedication and commitment are vital to protecting every child from the crippling disease. He urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that no child is missed during the campaign.

The CM also underscored the important role of the media in disseminating accurate information, countering misinformation, and amplifying vaccination messages, noting that collective efforts are essential for achieving a polio-free Sindh and a polio-free Pakistan.

Mr Shah said that polio can only be eliminated if every child under the age of five is repeatedly administered polio drops. Parents must ensure that their children receive these life-saving drops and fully cooperate with polio teams, he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that the late Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto launched Pakistan’s polio eradication campaign in 1990 by administering polio drops to her daughter, Asifa Bhutto, setting an example for the nation. “We must ensure that every child receives polio drops so that this crippling disease is eradicated once and for all,” he stressed.

Highlighting the role of the media, Murad Shah urged media owners to actively support the campaign.

“The success of the polio campaign depends on public awareness. I request media owners to dedicate at least five seconds during peak hours to polio awareness messages,” he said, adding that every segment of society must play a positive role in the fight against polio.

“It is a matter of shame that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries left where polio still exists. Polio destroys a child’s future, and we cannot allow that to happen,” he said.

He disclosed that 30 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, nine of which are from Sindh, warning that although cases had declined in the past, they have recently begun to rise again.

“The government launches polio campaigns every few months, and this time too we will ensure that every child under five receives two protective drops,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed frontline polio workers to conduct door-to-door vaccination, announcing that 21,000 security personnel have been deployed to protect polio teams during the campaign. “I urge citizens to welcome polio workers and cooperate fully. No child should be left unvaccinated,” he appealed.

The CM further stated that in cases of refusal, local union council representatives would be engaged to counsel families, emphasising community-level engagement.

Concluding his remarks, the CM reiterated that eliminating polio is a shared national responsibility. “Parents, siblings, community leaders, media, and government institutions must work together. Only then can we protect our children and secure a polio-free Pakistan,” he said.