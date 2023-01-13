CM KP inaugurates different projects in AG Complex

PESHAWAR, JAN 13 (DNA) — Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday inaugurated several projects including GP fund automation and online payment system at Accountant General Complex, Peshawar.

The Chief Minister while speaking on the occasion said that the employees would help get information about their GP fund’s balance through a single click through an online automation system. He said a pilot project for online payment has been launched, enabling the project’s authorities to issue cheques and collect it online.

Mahmood Khan said that our aim was to bring improvement and ease in the lives of the people through speedy and effective service delivery. The provincial departments have prepared a paperless governance system that would soon be implemented, he added. The Chief Minister also inaugurated solarization project of AG Complex Peshawar. = DNA