CM KP Amin Gandapur announces free solar panels

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday announced to provide free solar panels to the people of the province.

Addressing the provincial assembly, the chief minister said that the government would go with solar power and all official buildings and offices would be shifted to solar power in the first phase.

He said that the provincial government would provide free solar panels to the people. “People pay taxes so that they get benefits. The rulers should stop lavishing money on public money. We will cut 20 percent fuel allowance (for the elite) very soon,” the chief minister said.

CM Gandapur also accused the centre of ‘not’ providing due share to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that the federal government has not provided the remaining Rs 100 billion for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), adding that if the dues are not released immediately, the provincial government will take action.

CM Gandapur said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been making sacrifices since the creation of Pakistan, but their promises have ‘not’ been fulfilled.

He said that the federal government did not respond to his letters and demands. “If the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa do not get their due rights, they will be compelled to take to the streets,” he added.

The chief minister said that peace and security cannot be established in the province if the federal government does not provide the necessary funds.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab and Sindh governments had already announced to give solar panels to the people of their respective provinces.

The Sindh government on May 29 announced to provide affordable electricity to over 200,000 households in the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah-led Sindh government in collaboration with the World Bank will provide a complete solar system to each household for Rs. 7,000.

The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that the system will include the installation of solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries in each household.

He said that each of the households would be charged for just Rs. 7,000 for the complete set-up. The director Sindh Solar Energy Project said that one fan and three LED bulbs can be lit from the system provided under the project.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz okayed the provision of a 1Kv Solar system to 50,000 families in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to review energy projects in the province.

The 1kv Solar system will be provided to the protected power consumers who are using under 100 electricity units per month. Two solar plates, batteries, inverter and wires would be provided to the families eligible under the project.