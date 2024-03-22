CM grants approval for the establishment of sports advisory council

LAHORE, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has decided to constitute a Sports Advisory Council in which foreigner players and students would be its members. CM has also decided to reconstitute Punjab Sports Board and directed to avail the services of national and international coaches for the promotion of sports and training.

CM presided over a meeting at Sports Department in which it was agreed to make multi-purpose sports grounds in 91 constituencies. A Special Planning Unit will be constituted in the Sports department to undertake planning and other development affairs. It was decided during the meeting that biometric attendance condition will be ensured in the Sports department so as to identify the ghost employees. CM lauded strives of Minister for Sports and Sports Department.

Maryam Nawaz stated “She greatly likes sports and was the Capitan of Baseball team during her period of studies. I want restoration of sports and there is a dire need to undertake measures at a mega scale.

The youths face dearth of opportunities and are driven towards addiction. The sports infrastructure should be restored immediately for the youth and hockey competitions should be organized as it is our national sport.” The proposal to constitute the Institute of Sports Sciences Punjab was reviewed during the meeting. CM directed to include basketball sport in the talent hunt programme.

Approval for granting additional Rs. 2 billion for the Sports Endowment Fund being established at the cost of Rs. 2 billion. CM directed to constitute a Maintenance Department for the protection of sports facilities adding that whatever amount is required for the promotion of sports will be granted. Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed stated that the private schools had less space and due to non-availability of grounds, sports activities have ended in the schools.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the children should be provided sports facilities at the UC level. Secretary Sports gave a briefing about the working of the department and apprised that revamping of the National Hockey Stadium has been completed and would be inaugurated soon. Sports camps would be established for the children in the summer vacations.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, Provincial Minister for Sports Faisal Ayub Khokhar, MPA Sania Ashiq, Secretary Sports and relevant officials attended the meeting.