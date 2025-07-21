CM Bugti: No one has right to kill another

QUETTA, July 21 (DNA): Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the recent incident involving the killing of a couple in the province, stating that “no one has the right to take another person’s life.”

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Chief Minister clarified that the slain couple did not share a valid marital status, based on the official records available. However, he emphasized that this in no way justifies their murder. “Regardless of their relationship status, no individual or group is allowed to act as judge, jury, and executioner,” Bugti said.

He reassured the public that all legal and administrative measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. “We are committed to upholding the rule of law. Several arrests have already been made and more will follow. No one involved in this heinous act will be spared,” he asserted.

CM Bugti also directed the police and relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a detailed report at the earliest. He vowed to ensure that justice is served without delay or discrimination.

The Chief Minister appealed to the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to complete their work. “We must act responsibly and let the legal process take its course. Vigilantism and tribal justice have no place in a civilized society,” he concluded.

The tragic killing has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with civil society and human rights organizations demanding immediate action. The provincial government’s swift response aims to not only punish those responsible but also set a precedent against such crimes.