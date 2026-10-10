CM Afridi says will not accept ‘illegal move’ of governor’s rule or emergency in KP

CHARSADDA/MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday said he will not accept any “illegal move”, including the imposition of governor’s rule or an emergency.

The KP CM made the remarks while addressing his supporters in Mardan, where the PTI long march led by him arrived on its seventh day. The federal government, citing differences over the counterterrorism policy, is mulling the option of imposing an emergency or governor’s rule in KP.

He asserted that arrests and other measures could not demoralise PTI workers and that they will march from Peshawar to D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Afridi urged the public to come out for the release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, adding that Pakhtuns would not be intimidated by threats, guns or bullets.

He said that his party would continue its struggle to end the injustices being committed against Imran and secure his release.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Muhammad Atif Khan contended that Afridi had placed the federal government in a difficult position through his strategy.

The PTI launched the march despite warnings from the Centre after Oct 3 talks with the federal government failed to bridge their differences for multiple reasons, particularly over counterterrorism measures.

The route plan for the march has undergone multiple changes since its launch on Oct 4. While the party initially vowed to march towards Islamabad, its final destination seemingly remains tentative as the KP CM has yet to announce the plan for the trek after Oct 11, beyond Swabi.

So far, the march — being carried out to demand Imran’s release — has remained within KP, where the PTI is in power.

In a post on X earlier in the day, KP Information Minister Shafi Jan said the convoy will stay overnight in Mardan. He also said the future course of action will be announced on Oct 13 and they will move beyond Swabi.

Afridi has called on PTI supporters across Pakistan to reach the Swabi Interchange on Oct 11 to join his long march.

According to a plan he shared a day earlier, convoys from Peshawar and Malakand regions, as well as Kohat division, would reach the Swabi Interchange on Oct 13.

PTI caravans from Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan division and the Hazara region would arrive there on Oct 14. “God willing, we will move beyond Swabi on Oct 14,” Afridi wrote.

Refused pressure, Afridi claims

Earlier in the day, the KP CM addressed a large gathering at Farooq-i-Azam Chowk in Charsadda, where he reiterated his opposition to any military operations in the province.

Afridi said he stood firmly with the people and would not accept decisions imposed through pressure or threats.

“I was asked to sign, but I refused,” he said, adding that he would neither retreat from his position under pressure nor compromise on his principles.

Afridi said his position on national security and the Kashmir issue was clear and unequivocal. He noted that important national matters should be addressed on the basis of principles rather than political pressure.

Referring to what he alleged were preparations for a possible military operation, the KP CM reiterated that he would not sign any document under pressure. He claimed attempts had been made to persuade him to agree to certain decisions, but he had declined.

Afridi has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the federal government’s policies on counterterrorism and Afghanistan since he was elected as the KP chief minister in October 2025.

Speaking in Charsadda, the PTI leader stressed the need to protect public rights, democratic values and the people’s mandate, saying public aspirations and ground realities should not be ignored in decision-making. He urged party workers to remain united and maintain discipline in their political struggle.

He referred to the “threats” of the imposition of governor’s rule or emergency, adding that the matter “had gone beyond seats and power” and he was ready to “sacrifice” his seat for Imran and Pakhtuns.

The chief minister highlighted that KP had suffered immense losses in the fight against terrorism, adding that the sacrifices made by its residents should not be forgotten and that their concerns regarding peace, stability and fundamental rights deserved serious attention.

Afridi reiterated he would announce the next plan of action on Oct 13 at the Swabi interchange.

He called on PTI workers to remain united in their struggle for their rights, adding that political differences should be resolved through democratic means and that the voice of the people should be respected.

The KP CM urged party supporters to remain steadfast and vigilant amid the prevailing political situation.

The gathering drew hundreds of PTI supporters to the roundabout, many wearing red caps and chanting slogans in support of Imran. The chief minister addressed the crowd from a container alongside party leaders.

Guidelines issued for police to deal with protests

While the PTI seemed determined to continue with its long march, KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed issued operational guidelines to the police to deal with protests.

The document issued by the police chief, available with Dawn, noted that in “all cases of public protests there is a possibility that miscreants and anti-state elements may use an opportunity to [incite] violence and carry out sabotage activities”.

To prevent such acts, the guidelines were issued in continuation of Operational Guidelines-9/2013 and in light of Sections 83 to 88 of the KP Police Act 2017, for “strict compliance”.

The KP IG directed personnel to exercise “maximum restraint” and avoid the use of force for peaceful protests. “The protesters shall be engaged in negotiations through the senior-most police officer available.”

However, it provided guidelines for a phased use of force to disperse violent protesters. “When it is required to use force as per law, its application shall be of minimum essential standard,” it stated.

The guidelines allowed the use of force to be graduated from the minimum to the “optimum level required” in the following manner:

In the first phase, the violent protesters may clearly be warned against violence before starting use of force. If the need arises after warning them, tear gas shells/grenades shall be used at a safe distance to disperse them

Rubber bullet guns and paper ball guns can be used against violent protesters from a safe distance to disperse them

In the second phase, if the situation requires, violent protesters may be “stopped with baton charge by using the anti-riot gear”. The special unarmed squad will be activated to apprehend violent protesters and take appropriate legal action.

In case of extreme violence and imminent threat to life and property, and when the violent protesters resist dispersal, aerial firing can be conducted by the special armed personnel/squad only with the direction of the senior-most officer present at the occasion.

The guidelines directed personnel to exercise “extreme caution” while using force against protesters to avert damage to life and property.

“Anti-riot squad or the personnel entrusted with use of force shall be properly equipped with anti-riot to avoid damage/casualties to life of all concerned.”

Station house officers (SHOs) were also told to“arrange video-recording, preferably through professional cameramen, of the entire protest/procession”.

The police were directed to seize firearm weapons or any article referred to in Section 86, Sub-Section (1) of the KP Police Act from any person possessing them and take legal action against the individual.

The guidelines issued by the IG said district police officers (DPOs), sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and SHOs were to personally attend to all protests in their areas of jurisdiction.

To prevent “unlawful assemblies”, any police officer could temporarily close or regulate any street or public place to prohibit persons or vehicles from entering the area for security reasons under Section 88 of the KP Police Act, 2017.

To prevent “serious disorder, breach of the law or imminent danger to life and property, appropriate use of force will be ordered” by the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs), SHOs, or the senior-most officer present at the site.

The police strength shall include the following formations:

Anti-riot squad, fully equipped with anti-riot gear and sufficient amount of gas guns and gas shells, properly checked and verified for use by the reserve inspectors/moharrars

Special squads of unarmed men for the purpose of identifying and apprehending miscreants and violent protesters

Plain clothes personnel spread widely to identify and point out violent protesters, miscreants and saboteurs

Armed personnel shall only be deployed at important/suitable points in extremely urgent situations, only for public safety and security under the direct command of DPOs.

SHOs were to specifically ensure deployment of sufficient police strength at vulnerable places, including police stations, government buildings, petrol stations, banks, shopping centres, and major highways and roads.

Police officers were also allowed to stop any procession which violates the conditions of a licence granted under section 84 of the KP Police Act and order it to disperse.