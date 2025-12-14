CM Afridi asks PTI supporters to be ready

Without naming anyone, the CM further stated: “Those supposed to protect us turn into out killers, and those raised to protect our mandate, stole it. Tell me then, what solution do we have?”

Shamim Shahid

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi asked PTI supporters on Sunday to “be ready” in case a call was made for a protest, adding that “we will together seize [our] Haqiqi Azadi (true freedom)” from the country’s current rulers.

Afridi’s intimation came during a PTI rally in Kohat, where he reminded the crowd that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, had delivered the message from jail of “freedom or death”.

“So if we go this time around, we will either return in shrouds or after getting freedom,” he said, adding that Imran had given the responsibility of making decisions — be it about talks with the government or protests — to Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.*

The two leaders are part of the opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) along with the PTI, which has also nominated them as the opposition leaders in the National Assembly and Senate.

“For my part,” Afridi said, “I met them and assured them of any kind of support.”

He added, “So whenever a call comes from them, you have to be ready. And we will together seize Haqiqi Azadi from them (country’s current rulers).”

The CM claimed that “all institutions and the government want to eliminate the PTI”.

Even the judiciary did not heed PTI’s grievances, he said.

Without naming anyone, the CM further stated: “Those supposed to protect us turn into out killers, and those raised to protect our mandate, stole it. Tell me then, what solution do we have?”

He said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had been issuing advice to him lately but she should focus on her province instead.

“I will listen to them now?” he remarked, adding that “our leader is Imran, and we will listen to only him. There will be only Imran’s policy and rule here”.

He said Maryam should focus on her province, where, according to a recent survey, police had turned out to be the most corrupt department in the country.

CM Afridi also urged the people to report corruption cases to authorities and his government in KP would take action on the complaints. He also asked the divisional and district administrations to keep their doors open and listen to public issues.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights Aftab Alam Afridi lamented that Imran’s family and CM Afridi were not allowed to meet the incarcerated party chief.