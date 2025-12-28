Clouds-sun hide & seek at Ayubia as horse riders, cash in on snowfall buzz at Galiyat

AYUBIA, Dec 28 (APP/DNA): A fresh snowfall forecast by the Met Office has transformed the forested hills of Nathiagali and Ayubia into a bustling winter playground, drawing tourists in droves and opening new earning opportunities for local horse riders and photographers.

As clouds roll low over the Hamaliya mountain range and sunlight breaks through snow-laden pines, the Galiyat region has slipped into a postcard perfect scene.

Visitors mostly arrived from plain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have poured into Ayubia over the weekend, eager to enjoy snow games, savor trout fish, and capture fleeting winter moments amid nature’s grandeur.

For local horse riders, the winter season has brought both excitement and income especially influx of tourists during snowfall. Along colonial-era trails linking Ayubia to Nathiagali, horses clip-clop through powdery paths, offering tourists a slow, scenic journey through history and snow.

“We have never seen so many visitors at this time of year,” said Faraz Khan, a horse rider and tour guide in Ayubia. “The snowfall gives these rides in last week of December a magical feel. Tourists want to experience the forest, the silence, and the snow besides trout at Galiyat—all at once.”

Situated about five kilometers east of Nathiagali at an altitude of 8,000 feet, Ayubia witnessed intense tourist activity over the weekend. Hotels.from simple charpaye setups to high.end resorts.were packed, making accommodation scarce across Ayubia, Changagali, Khanspoor, Thandyani, Harnoi and Nathiagali.

Adventure seekers thronged the three-kilometer Ayubia chairlift, gliding over dense pine forests before landing near the picturesque Mukeshpuri area.

Others opted for the four kilometers horse ride along the historic Ayubia–Nathiagali trail, adding to the festive winter mood.

The snowfall has also proven to be a windfall for local photographers and camerman. With white valleys providing a dramatic contrast against dark pine forests, many have turned their craft into a seasonal business offering photo sessions for families, couples and groups keen to share snowy memories on social media.

“This winter has brought joy for us especially snowfall of December,” said Sajid Ali, a local photographer. “People want professional photos with horses and snowy backgrounds. We have been busy all week.”

Beyond leisure, Ayubia National Park continues to charm nature lovers and adventure hikers. The park hosts 203 bird species, including golden eagles, falcons, koklas and kaleej pheasants, along with 104 plant species such as the national tree deodar, and 35 wildlife species, including foxes and leopards.

The melodic calls of birds echo through valleys like Khanspoor, Dongagali, Changagali and Thandyani, enriching the visitor experience.

Popular hiking routes Dunga Gali–Ayubia, Miranjani, and Mukeshpuri Top remain a magnet for trekkers.

From heights of nearly 9,500 feet, adventurers are rewarded with sweeping views of Azad Kashmir, the Galiyat belt, Harnoi and the Jhelum River after passing through thick chirpine forests.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is also looking to strengthen tourism infrastructure in Upper KP keeping tourists rush in winter.

The spokesman for the Cultural and Tourism Authority, said the KP government has launched a host tourism project, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs3 million to residents of tourist areas for building or repairing rooms for visitor accommodation.

He added that plans are underway for the world’s longest and highest 14-kilometer cable car, linking Kumrat Valley in Upper Dir with Madaklasht Valley in Lower Chitral which is an ambitious project expected to attract millions of tourists upon completion.

For now, as winter tightens its grip on the Galiyat hills, Ayubia and Nathiagali are glowing with renewed energy. Amid falling snow and bustling trails, local horse riders and photographers are not just witnessing the season’s beauty but earns substantial revenue besides making visit of tourists memorable.