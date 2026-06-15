‘Clinically stable’: Imran Khan receives fifth eye injection during follow-up at Pims

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday for a scheduled follow-up eye treatment, where doctors administered his fifth intravitreal injection after medical examinations indicated clinical improvement in his condition.

According to a statement issued by the Pims administration, the 74-year-old politician — who is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail — underwent the procedure as part of ongoing treatment for an eye condition that has required a series of intravitreal injections.

Hospital officials said ophthalmologists examined the ousted prime minister before the procedure and found him “clinically stable”. “[Imran’s] optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement,” the statement added.

Pims officials said the procedure was performed under microscopic guidance by specialist surgeons and was completed as a day-care intervention without complications.

“During the course of his stay, he remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure and was discharged along with instructions for further care and follow-up advice and documents,” it added.

The latest procedure marks the fifth intravitreal injection administered to Imran Khan as part of his ongoing ophthalmic treatment. He was earlier shifted to the hospital from Adiala jail on April 28, when he received the fourth dose following a comprehensive examination.

While PIMS did not disclose the exact diagnosis or medication used, intravitreal injections are commonly employed in the management of retinal diseases, including diabetic eye disease, retinal vein occlusion and age-related macular degeneration.

Officials did not indicate when the next follow-up examination would take place, but sources familiar with the treatment process said patients receiving serial intravitreal injections are usually monitored periodically to assess response and determine the need for further doses.

The jailed PTI founder was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer and the court’s amicus curiae, Salman Safdar.

The condition occurs when the main vein draining blood from the retina becomes blocked and is often associated with cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.