Climate Change Ministry, PEMRA sign MoU to promote environmental awareness

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (DNA): The Ministry of Climate Change and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) here on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices across Pakistan through various media channels.

This partnership seeks to tackle the urgent issue of climate change while encouraging collective efforts for a greener future.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for both organizations to work together, utilizing television, radio, and digital platforms to raise public awareness on critical environmental concerns, such as climate change, air pollution, water conservation, and sustainable living.

The goal of this collaboration is to engage the public at a national level, driving widespread action for environmental sustainability.

Following the MoU signing, Ms. Romina, in a meeting with Sikander Rashid Choudry, Executive Member of PEMRA, emphasized the importance of cross-sector cooperation between regulatory bodies, the government, and media organizations to advance sustainable practices and promote climate-conscious initiatives.

Ms. Romina stressed the need for platforms that facilitate public dialogue on climate issues to help address Pakistan’s environmental challenges. “From water scarcity to rising temperatures, Pakistan is facing significant environmental concerns. The media plays a vital role in ensuring that these challenges are understood and acted upon by both the public and decision-makers,” she said.

She further underscored the government’s strong commitment to climate action and the need for a collective approach involving all sectors of society to achieve environmental sustainability. “Climate change is an existential threat to Pakistan, and all stakeholders, including the media, must actively engage in educating the public and fostering a culture of environmental stewardship,” Ms. Romina added.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to addressing climate change, she highlighted the importance of collaborations like the one with PEMRA in amplifying climate awareness and broadening the reach of climate action efforts. The partnership is focused on promoting environmental education, climate action, and a more informed, responsible, and environmentally conscious society across Pakistan.

PEMRA and the Ministry of Climate Change will jointly develop and broadcast nationwide campaigns on climate-related topics, encouraging media outlets to create engaging content centered on renewable energy, eco-friendly practices, and environmental protection.

Additionally, PEMRA will consider establishing guidelines for media organizations to adopt sustainable broadcasting practices. These guidelines will focus on reducing energy consumption, promoting paperless operations, and encouraging green practices within the media industry.

The Ministry of Climate Change will assist PEMRA in implementing sustainable practices within its own operations, helping the regulatory body become a “Green Regulator.” This initiative will focus on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and minimizing its carbon footprint, setting an example for other regulatory bodies and organizations.

PEMRA will also collaborate with the Ministry to monitor media coverage on climate issues, track public engagement, and report on the impact of media in driving climate advocacy. This will help assess the effectiveness of their joint initiatives.

To further their efforts, joint workshops and training sessions for journalists and content creators will be organized. These sessions will enhance their understanding of climate change and provide the necessary tools to report on environmental issues responsibly.

Through this collaboration, PEMRA and the Ministry of Climate Change will create a united front in the fight against climate change, harnessing the power of media to drive national conversations, actions, and sustainable development. This partnership marks a crucial step in Pakistan’s commitment to confronting environmental challenges and creating a more sustainable future for all.