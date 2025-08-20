Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life Says, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani

By Malik Faisal Munir / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, inaugurated the Murree Sparklets RO Plant and Water Line Unit-2 in Hattar. The ceremony was attended by Senators, Member of National Assembly Asfandyar Bhindara, Murree Sparklets management, and a large number of distinguished guests.

In his address, the Chairman Senate congratulated the Murree Sparklets management and all those involved in the completion of the project, terming it a milestone in providing the basic necessity of clean and safe drinking water to the people. He said the event reflected a collective resolve where public representatives, the private sector, and local communities come together for a greater cause.

He emphasized that access to clean drinking water is not just a development goal but a fundamental right of every citizen, and such initiatives are crucial to protect people from waterborne diseases. He stressed the need to focus on underprivileged and remote areas to ensure that they also benefit from this basic facility. He reaffirmed that the Senate of Pakistan, as the House of Federation, fully supports every initiative that prioritizes public welfare.

Highlighting the role of the private sector, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that industries are a source of livelihood for thousands of people, generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities. He added that Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources, and their responsible utilization is essential to secure a healthy and sustainable future for coming generations.

“Providing clean water is, in fact, an investment in people’s health, education, and economy, while also uplifting their dignity and hopes,” he remarked.

MNA Asfandyar Bhindara thanked the Chairman Senate and stated that the RO Plant has the capacity to meet daily market demand.

Later, the Chairman Senate visited ACM Group of Industries, where he was briefed about the operations by Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and the management. He appreciated the use of modern, eco-friendly technology and the company’s efforts in delivering quality products to consumers. He also planted a sapling in the factory lawn to mark the occasion.

Chairman Senate lauded ACM Group as one of the leading exporters of quality products at the international level and termed the industrial sector the backbone of the national economy. He assured his full support for the promotion and facilitation of the sector.