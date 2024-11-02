CJP Afridi summons maiden JCP meeting to discuss formation of constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2: In a major development, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has summoned maiden meeting of the 13-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan on November 5 to discuss nomination of judges for constitutional benches in the Supreme Court.

The development came hours after the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq nominated four parliamentarians from the upper and lower houses, along with one woman, for the JCP, making a total of five nominations.

According to a notification issued by the JCP secretary, the commission’s meeting would be held at 2pm on Tuesday (November 5) in the SC building.

The agenda of the meeting includes establishment of the secretariat of the commission, nomination of judges for the constitutional benches in the top court and any other matter with the permission of the CJP.