CJP Afridi questions LHC’s ‘final observations’

Staff Report/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Tuesday raised questions over some observations made by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on former premier Imran Khan’s bail pleas in eight May 9 cases.

In November 2024, a Lahore anti-terrorism court had denied Imran bail in the cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, including an attack on the house of the Lahore corps commander.

The incarcerated PTI leader’s plea challenging that was also rejected by the LHC on June 24. Subsequently, days later, Imran moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision.

A three-member bench led by CJP Afridi, which also included Justices Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, resumed hearing the bail pleas ON Tuesday.

Barrister Salman Safdar appeared on behalf of Imran, while Punjab Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi was representing the state.

During the hearing, CJP Afridi took note of some “findings” issued by the LHC in its detailed verdict of dismissing Imran’s bail pleas.

“Can final observations be given in a case for bail?” the chief justice questioned rhetorically.

Based on the same principle, he said, “For now, we will not touch upon whether the findings in this case are right or not. We will not go into the legal matters at the moment.

“If we touch upon the legal findings, then the case for either [party] can be affected,” CJP Afridi explained.

He directed the counsels of both respondents to assist the court with legal questions and complete their preparations by the next hearing.

“The Supreme Court will not issue any such findings that may affect the case,” the top judge reiterated.

At one point, Safdar requested the court to allow him to speak at the rostrum but CJP Afridi denied that plea.

Subsequently, the bench issued notices to the Punjab government and adjourned the hearing till August 19.