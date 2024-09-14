CJCSC General Mirza delivers powerful talk on regional peace at Beijing
RAWALPINDI, 14 Sept /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on an official visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability.
During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation.
The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Related News
After PTI, BNP-M claims lawmakers under pressure to vote for ‘constitutional package’
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: The chief of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Akhtar Mengal, has claimedRead More
SC warns ECP of consequences over non-compliance with reserved seats judgment
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: A majority bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday warnedRead More
Comments are Closed