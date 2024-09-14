Saturday, September 14, 2024
CJCSC General Mirza delivers powerful talk on regional peace at Beijing

| September 14, 2024
RAWALPINDI, 14 Sept /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on an official visit to People’s Republic of China held separate meetings with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department and delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability.

During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation.

The Chinese leadership also reaffirmed their unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

