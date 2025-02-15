CJCSC Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets Saudi military leadership

RAWALPINDI, FEB 15: /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, while on an official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for 8th round of Pakistan-KSA Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting, called on H.E. Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence and General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff, Saudi Arabia. During the meetings, strategic and security issues, evolving regional environment and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The CJCSC and General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff, Saudi Arabia co-chaired JMCC meeting.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Armed Forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual exchange programs, training initiatives and other defence-related activities. The military leadership reaffirmed their commitment for further strengthening existing defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Saudi military leadership lauded professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Armed Forces Headquarters smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.