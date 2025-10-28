CJCSC, Bangladesh army chief discuss regional security cooperation

RAWALPINDI, OCT 28 /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), while on an official visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, called on General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army at Army Headquarters, Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides appreciated the positive trajectory of expanding defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to maintain regular exchange visits at various tiers of military leadership.

The two dignitaries discussed the evolving global and regional security environment and underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The discussions covered areas including training, joint exercises, and sharing of experiences in counter-terrorism.

Both sides also noted the emerging challenges posed by disruptive and divisive disinformation efforts across multiple platforms, recognizing them as a common concern. They reaffirmed the need to enhance cooperation and joint efforts to effectively counter these threats.