Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Main Menu

CJCSC, Bangladesh army chief discuss regional security cooperation

| October 28, 2025
Pakistan, Maldives vow to strengthen defence and security

RAWALPINDI, OCT 28 /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), while on an official visit to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, called on General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army at Army Headquarters, Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides appreciated the positive trajectory of expanding defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to maintain regular exchange visits at various tiers of military leadership.

The two dignitaries discussed the evolving global and regional security environment and underscored the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The discussions covered areas including training, joint exercises, and sharing of experiences in counter-terrorism.

Both sides also noted the emerging challenges posed by disruptive and divisive disinformation efforts across multiple platforms, recognizing them as a common concern. They reaffirmed the need to enhance cooperation and joint efforts to effectively counter these threats.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ - The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) proudly hosted the historic launch and exhibition Albert Camus’ The Stranger by SADEQUAIN, marking the first-ever display of this extraordinary collection in Pakistan. The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, with Ms. Iram Rehman, President of Alliance Française d’Islamabad, serving as Guest of Honor. Organized by Gallery 21 and the SADEQUAIN Foundation, the exhibition celebrates Sadequain’s rare 1964 lithographs inspired by Nobel Laureate Albert Camus’ seminal novel The Stranger— a remarkable confluence of French literature and Pakistani art. The event drew artists, writers, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts who gathered to witness this symbolic reunion of art and literature, bridging the creative worlds of Paris and Pakistan six decades later.

PNCA hosts first exhibition of Sadequain’s ‘The Stranger’ collection

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ – The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) proudly hostedRead More

Pakistan, Maldives vow to strengthen defence and security

CJCSC, Bangladesh army chief discuss regional security cooperation

RAWALPINDI, OCT 28 /DNA/ – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint ChiefsRead More

Comments are Closed