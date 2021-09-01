CJCSC attends de-briefing session of war game “SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII”

KARACHI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee attended the de-briefing session of war game “SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-VIII” as Chief Guest at Pakistan Naval Ship Base Jauhar, Karachi today.Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise. This exercise was aimed at tri- sevices operational drills and maneuvers against traditional and non-traditional threats with emphasis on improving synergy and jointness in operations at sea in a diverse maritime environment.Speaking on the occasion, CJCSC highlighted the importance of war games in reviewing military strategy and refining its alignment with national security threats while exploring new concepts. Chairman JCSC asserted that the exercise will promote coordination and greater interoperability amongst all services, thus offsetting any physical threat to territorial integrity.Chairman JCSC lauded the participants and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the successful exercise in a befitting manner.Earlier, upon arrival Chairman JCSC was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.