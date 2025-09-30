Civil society urged for increasing voters turnout for October 19 by election: ECP

PESHAWAR, Sep 30 (APP/DNA):The civil society members has been urged to play their role in increasing voter turnout in the third phase of the by-elections scheduled for October 19, 2025.

This was stated by the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Fareed Afridi, while chairing a meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Ayub Khan from Blue Veins, Muhammad Javed from SPDA, Muhammad Haris Khan from EnlightLab, Muhammad Shafiq from URDO, Roshan Khan from Pak Women, Ms. Hasna Ali from Da Hawalwar, Noor Alam from CPDI, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, and the Provincial Election Commissioner’s spokesperson Sohail Ahmed.

On the occasion, the Joint Provincial Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission is committed to ensuring the participation of all marginalized groups, including women, in the electoral process.

He emphasized the need to raise awareness among voters in districts where by-elections are being held, regarding the importance of casting their votes.

Muhammad Fareed Afridi also gave a detailed briefing on the procedure and legal status of postal ballot papers for persons with disabilities.

He explained that during both local government and general elections, disabled individuals who are registered but unable to go to polling stations can obtain a postal ballot by filling out the relevant form and submitting it to the Returning Officer.

He said everyone must play their part in increasing women’s participation in the electoral process. In 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a campaign is ongoing in collaboration between the Election Commission and NADRA to help women who do not yet have Computerized National Identity Cards.

Mobile registration vans are being provided to facilitate easy access for women to get their CNICs.

He urged civil society to support the Election Commission in this campaign.

On this occasion, participants shared various suggestions regarding awareness campaigns.