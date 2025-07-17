Civil Awards approved for 71 brave individuals protecting Nation: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP/DNA):A high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was held at the Cabinet Division to review and approve civil awards for individuals who demonstrated exceptional bravery in safeguarding the country.

During the meeting, a total of 71 individuals were approved for various civil honors in recognition of their courage and sacrifice. Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of honoring those who laid down their lives or displayed extraordinary valor in service to the nation.

“These brave souls served the country selflessly, without concern for their own lives. The nation will always be indebted to them,” said Naqvi. He further stated that the martyrs are the pride of the nation and their eternal sacrifices will always be remembered, while the veterans are national heroes whose courage inspires pride across the country.

The interior minister affirmed that the sacrifices of both martyrs and veterans will never be forgotten or allowed to go in vain.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Special Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Interior Ministry, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Deputy DG of the Intelligence Bureau, and other key authorities. Additional Chief Secretaries and Home Secretaries from all provinces, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, also participated via Zoom.