CIA releases recruitment video targeting Chinese informants

WASHINGTON: The CIA has published a short recruitment video aimed at attracting informants from China, providing step-by-step guidance for secure contact while emphasizing strict caution against surveillance.



The video, posted on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, features Chinese subtitles to reach its intended audience.

The two-minute video clearly states the agency’s goal: “The CIA wants to know the truth about China, and we are looking for people who know and can tell the truth.” The agency is seeking informants with valuable insights into China’s government, military, or economic activities.

The post includes instructions for submitting tips through a secure form on the CIA website, though it does not mention any potential remuneration or benefits for participants.

Guidance for prospective informants



The video repeatedly stresses operational security. Viewers are urged to:

Avoid using personal devices

Delete browsing history

Use tools to mask IP addresses and locations

The message closes with a call to action: “Contact us securely.”

Public reaction

The CIA’s recruitment attempt drew mixed reactions online. Some users criticized the move as foreign interference, while others expressed reluctance to participate. One user wrote, “No one wants to work with y’all,” highlighting skepticism and caution among the public.