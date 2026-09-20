CIA chief meets Egypt’s al-Sisi in Cairo

CAIRO, SEP 20: US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Sunday in a visit to Cairo, as the United States warned of rapid escalation in the Middle East war.

Al-Sisi’s office said the meeting, attended by Egypt’s spy chief Hassan Rashad, discussed the wars in Iran, the Gaza Strip and Sudan, as well as attacks on Gulf countries and threats to maritime security.

Al-Sisi stressed “the paramount importance of settling regional crises through political and diplomatic tracks,” according to a presidency statement.

Al-Sisi’s office said Ratcliffe on Sunday “lauded Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting efforts aimed at reaching peaceful, comprehensive settlements to regional crises.”