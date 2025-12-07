ISLAMABAD, DEC 7 /DNA/ – Islamabad Serena Hotel, is delighted to commence this festive season with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 5th, 2025, in the decorative lobby. This celebration brings forth the magic, the excitement of the festivities, and is the start of the many celebratory events henceforth this season.

This joyous event included many festive cheers from being graced by the beautiful harmonious voices of the carollers to the anticipation of lighting up the twinkling lights and ornaments on the Christmas tree. The words shared by Pastor Rashid from Christ Church, brought forth his blessing and emphasized on the importance of giving this season. Furthermore, the General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel, Christoph Hoeflich, wished everyone a Merry Christmas and to relish this evening in harmony.

The spirit of Christmas was enhanced by the laughter of the children as they got to meet Santa Clause, and their unbridled innocence and happiness touched the hearts of everyone at the event. The refreshments at the ceremony with the sweet and savory treats and the beverages, warmed the very soul along with the heartfelt environment. Overall, the ambiance of the hotel lifted everyone’s spirit and left everyone giddy for the start of the season.