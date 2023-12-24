Christmas eve celebration at Islamabad Serena hotel

Islamabad, DEC 24: /DNA/ – Islamabad Serena Hotel Wraps Up Christmas Eve with Magical Carol Singing and Extravagant Dinner at Zamana Restaurant.

The festivities commenced on Sunday, 24th December 2023 with a captivating carol singing, featuring a talented choir that filled the air with the joyous melodies of the season. Guests gathered in the festive ambiance, sharing joyous moments with friends and family as they embraced the holiday spirit.

The highlight of the night unfolded when Santa Claus made a surprise entrance in the Hotel Lobby. Laughter and excitement filled the air as Santa personally handed out gifts, ensuring each child felt the magic of the season.

Following this delightful surprise, Zamana Restaurant opened its doors to offer a delectable Christmas Eve Buffet dinner. The carefully curated menu by the hotel’s expert chefs showcased a festive array of culinary delights, providing the perfect backdrop for an exquisite dining experience. Guests indulged in a festive feast that included traditional Christmas delicacies, signature dishes, and a selection of decadent desserts.