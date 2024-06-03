Christian man attacked in Sargodha

DNA

SARGODHA: A Christian man who became a target of an angry mob in Punjab’s Sargodha district over alleged blasphemy succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, police officials said.

According to the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharik Kamal Siddiqui’s spokesperson, Nazir Masih, who was over 70 years old, was under treatment in CMH Hospital in Rawalpindi for nine days.

Masih also had two surgeries but he couldn’t survive the injuries inflicted on his head, said the spokesperson. His postmortem has been conducted and he will be buried later today.

According to the report, Masih died due to severe injuries to his head, said the hospital sources.

The incident took place on May 25 in Sargodha after an angry mob tortured Masih for alleged blasphemy.

The situation turned violent when enraged people attacked the victim’s house in the Mujahid Colony area, damaging his belongings and torching a shoe factory established within it. They also burnt tyres and damaged electricity installations in the area.

Following the incident, at least 25 people were taken into custody by the police who also shifted the victim and his family to an undisclosed location after rescuing them.

Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti pledged that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice after holding a transparent inquiry into the incident.