Chinese solar power giant promoting energiewende in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sept 16 : A Chinese solar power giant is actively engaged in promoting energiewende in Pakistan, as a big step forward making the country pollution free.

According to Gwadar Pro, recently, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewable energy, showcased the latest PV and energy storage product solutions at Solar Pakistan 2021 in Lahore.

Besides, the solar power giant signed a 50 MW distribution contract, furthering its commitment to renewable energy and fueling the national transition to a low carbon economy.

The 50 MW agreement was forged between Sungrow and Pakistani local distributor Energy For You to supply residential and commercial inverter solutions within a year.

“ We have signed an MoU agreement with EFY. Our inverter distributions are mainly for residential and commercial use. For instance, the power generation of a photovoltaic system on the roof of an office building can reaches 100-200 kilowatts.

These small customers mean huge market demand for us,” said Howard Fu, Country Director of Sungrow Pakistan, in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

Besides, Sungrow’s bran-new residential energy storage system made local industry headlines and is expected to be available in Pakistan in January 2022.

It rolled out new residential energy storage systems (ESS) comprising of hybrid inverters and high-voltage batteries -SBR series, for Pakistani households, ensuring Pakistan’s renewable energy system is more reliable and affordable.

“The newly introduced ESS solutions, which are adaptable for various scenarios both in increasing the national uptake of solar and slashing the electricity bills for end users, are the ideal match to the market,” noted Howard Fu, and he added that the new residential energy storage system is adopted to generate electricity through the photovoltaic system by day, and the stored electric energy can be used during the electricity consumption peak from 7 to 9 p.m. “Undoubtedly, the peak-load shifting will greatly save local electricity costs, providing convenience for local life.”

Since entering the Pakistan market in 2015, Sungrow has made great contributions to the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It provided inverters for the Zonergy 900MW Solar Power Project, as well as Pakistan’s largest cement plant and first plant energy storage system.

Last year, Sungrow won the bid for the photovoltaic construction project of the Presidential Palace of Pakistan to install PV products for the presidential office.

At present, it has established a good cooperative relationship with the Pakistani government and many local power enterprises. Sungrow will continue to spare no effort to contribute to the CPEC.

To date, the total installed capacity of Sungrow’s grid-connected inverters in Pakistan has reached approximately 700 MW, which has accounted for more than half of Pakistan’s total grid-connected projects. Sungrow saw a huge potential in Pakistan as the nation is expected to be a vibrant solar market, it is boosting efforts to prop up local decarbonization ambitions and surging demands.

“As a pivotal player taking the first place in market share in Pakistan, we keep bringing forth innovations that address diverse applications with lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE),” Howard Fu told Gwadar Pro, “If we can build PV power stations next to factories with high electricity consumption such as steel mills and cement plants, the LCOE will be greatly reduced,” he analyzed.

In the context of global low-carbon transformation, both China and Pakistan have formulated decarbonization policies to promote the development of the new energy industry.

China has announced that it will strive to bring carbon dioxide emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2060. And renewable energy production in Pakistan will soon account for seven percent of the total electricity generated in the country.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Alternative Development Board (AEDB), Shah Jahan Mirza while speaking at the International Renewable Energy Conference organized in Islamabad.

And in June 2021, President Arif Alvi said that his country has a huge potential for renewable energy including solar, hydro and wind, and they are gradually moving towards the target of 30 percent renewable energy in the national grid by 2030.

As of June 2021, Sungrow’s installed capacity worldwide has reached 182 GW, which is equivalent to reducing 205.8 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Now, Sungrow attaches great importance to global emerging markets like Pakistan, especially in the fields of photovoltaics and energy storage.

“Pakistan is our friendly neighbor, and the purpose of our development is to serve where there is demand. We’re always remember our slogan, ‘Clean Power for All’, in Pakistan,” concluded Fu.