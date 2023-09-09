Chinese premier calls for unity within G20



NEW DELHI, Sep 09 (DNA): Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Saturday the

Group of 20 (G20) members to resolutely advance economic globalization

and promote unity, cooperation and inclusion within the G20.



Keeping in mind the future of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping has

proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security

Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Li said at the first

session of the 18th G20 Summit.



Noting that humanity shares a common destiny, Li urged all countries to

respect one another, seek common ground while shelving differences, and

live together peacefully, adding that no one can remain immune in the

face of major crises and common challenges.



Solidarity and cooperation is the right path for the world, he added.



The G20 members should stick to the original aspiration of unity and

cooperation, and shoulder the responsibility of the times for peace and

development, Li said.



He urged the G20 members to act as partners in promoting global economic

recovery through effectively strengthening macro-economic policy

coordination to convey confidence and provide impetus for world economic

growth.



The G20 members should resolutely promote economic globalization,

jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply

chains, and be partners in promoting global open cooperation, Li said.



The G20 members should also work together to protect the earth’s green

home, promote green and low-carbon development, protect the marine

ecological environment, and be partners in promoting global sustainable

development, he said.



The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of

confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion, he added.



Li stressed that China will steadfastly deepen reforms, expand

opening-up, promote high-quality development, and advance the Chinese

modernization.



The bright prospect of China’s development will surely inject more new

vitality into global economic recovery and sustainable development, Li

said, adding that China is ready to work with all parties to make

greater efforts and contributions for the shared Earth, the shared

homeland, and the shared future of humanity.



Leaders of G20 members, leaders of guest countries, and heads of

relevant international organizations attended the session. Prime

Minister Narendra Modi of India, which holds this year’s G20 presidency,

chaired the meeting.



Leaders at the meeting welcomed the African Union to join the G20,

saying that G20 cooperation determines the direction of the world.



They said it is necessary to build partnerships, take concrete actions

and mobilize all resources to advance green and low-carbon transition,

jointly address global challenges including climate change, as well as

energy and food security, and accelerate the realization of strong,

sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, so as to build a better

future together. DNA



====



