Chinese premier calls for unity within G20
NEW DELHI, Sep 09 (DNA): Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged on Saturday the
Group of 20 (G20) members to resolutely advance economic globalization
and promote unity, cooperation and inclusion within the G20.
Keeping in mind the future of humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping has
proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security
Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Li said at the first
session of the 18th G20 Summit.
Noting that humanity shares a common destiny, Li urged all countries to
respect one another, seek common ground while shelving differences, and
live together peacefully, adding that no one can remain immune in the
face of major crises and common challenges.
Solidarity and cooperation is the right path for the world, he added.
The G20 members should stick to the original aspiration of unity and
cooperation, and shoulder the responsibility of the times for peace and
development, Li said.
He urged the G20 members to act as partners in promoting global economic
recovery through effectively strengthening macro-economic policy
coordination to convey confidence and provide impetus for world economic
growth.
The G20 members should resolutely promote economic globalization,
jointly maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply
chains, and be partners in promoting global open cooperation, Li said.
The G20 members should also work together to protect the earth’s green
home, promote green and low-carbon development, protect the marine
ecological environment, and be partners in promoting global sustainable
development, he said.
The G20 needs unity instead of division, cooperation instead of
confrontation, and inclusion instead of exclusion, he added.
Li stressed that China will steadfastly deepen reforms, expand
opening-up, promote high-quality development, and advance the Chinese
modernization.
The bright prospect of China’s development will surely inject more new
vitality into global economic recovery and sustainable development, Li
said, adding that China is ready to work with all parties to make
greater efforts and contributions for the shared Earth, the shared
homeland, and the shared future of humanity.
Leaders of G20 members, leaders of guest countries, and heads of
relevant international organizations attended the session. Prime
Minister Narendra Modi of India, which holds this year’s G20 presidency,
chaired the meeting.
Leaders at the meeting welcomed the African Union to join the G20,
saying that G20 cooperation determines the direction of the world.
They said it is necessary to build partnerships, take concrete actions
and mobilize all resources to advance green and low-carbon transition,
jointly address global challenges including climate change, as well as
energy and food security, and accelerate the realization of strong,
sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, so as to build a better
future together. DNA
