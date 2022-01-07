Chinese officials negligence; future of Pak students

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf says chamber would take up the matter with the Chinese embassy and government representatives

DNA

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has shown strong concerns over the difficulties faced by Pakistani students in continuing their education in China. The educational future of more than 6,000 students is at stake if they do not go to China, the academic year of thousands of students will be wasted.

This was stated by RCCI President Nadeem Rauf at a meeting of the Pak-China Overseas Community Standing Committee at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce here.

Vice President Talat Awan, executive members, committee members and a large number of students and businessmen were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed issues facing Pakistani students, especially those returning to China, quarantine stay, high prices of air fares, accommodation, expiration of scholarships, suspension of direct flights, travel documents, antibody tests such as IgG, IgM, and Other COVID related tests.

President Nadeem Rauf said the chamber would take up the matter with the Chinese embassy and government representatives. He assured the committee members and students participating in the meeting that the demands of the students would be conveyed to the higher authorities so that the students’ academic year would not be wasted.

Chairman of the committee Shaukat Ali Safi said that students as well as businessmen are facing problems. Ticket and accommodation fares for Chinese cities have increased manifold. On this occasion, the students informed that IgG and IgM tests are very expensive.

HEC and PMDC in Pakistan are not accepting online education certification/courses from China. Scholarships of many students are running out, and are on the verge of expiry. Part-time job should be facilitated, many courses are based on seasons, e.g. spring courses, if you can not go to China in January, the whole year will be wasted, they added.