Chinese modern technology favorable for rice production in Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug. 26 : The production of high-yielding hybrid rice receives a notable boost in Pakistan, from the startup of modern color sorter machines and seeds given by China to Pakistan to facilitate the sowing of this grain.

Michael Guo, sales manager of Hefei Meyer optoelectronic technology international told China Economic Net that they started to sell the color sorter to the Pakistan market in 2008, it’s very hard to promote the Chinese Brand at the very beginning, as many people prefer to buy European and Japanese Brand.

He said that in the first five years they only sold not more than 50 machines, but after 2013 rice mills owners have experienced the Chinese Brand, saying it’s not only cheap but also has good quality and stability.

“Up to now, Meyer has sold more than 600 color sorter machines in the Pakistani market with a share of 40%. Most rice exporters are using Meyer color sorter machines, and they are very satisfied with it. MEYER color sorter provides the greatest guarantee of food security for all over the world”, he added.

According to the General Customs Administration of China, data about Pakistan sales of color sorter machines increased over the past four years, and the next three years are an estimate as per previous experience.

“Meyer color sorter machines can meet all of the customers’ requirements, whatever kinds of rice, such as Basmati rice, brown rice, parboiled rice, steam rice and it can remove the light yellow/ dark yellow, pin-points, chalky, even it can remove the foreign materials like glass, plastic, stones, etc.”, he stated.

Guo said they have an authorized agent and professional service team in Pakistan providing the local service within 24hours. Meanwhile, the machine can be connected with WIFI. They have remote services and users can check problems on computers from China.

“Meyer will try the best to provide better technology to serve more and more enterprises and escort the local food security”, he added.

Shamsul Islam Khan, vice president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) told CEN that there are three tiers in China to ensure the safety of the market. China should increase Pakistan’s quota of rice and give it more market access to reduce the trade deficit gap between the two countries.

“We imported hybrid rice seeds, especially IRRI-6, IRRI-9 from China, and the advantage of hybrid rice is that it can be grown anywhere. Secondly, where the production of Basmati rice was low, the production of hybrid rice is more than double”, he specified.