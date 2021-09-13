Chinese investment to open up job opportunities: PM

-lauds Interior Ministry’s role in Afghan evacuations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would extend utmost assistance to the foreign investors and expressed confidence that the Chinese investment in Pakistan would open up immense employment opportunities.

Talking to a delegation of heads of Chinese companies in Islamabad on Monday, he said incentives are being provided to investors and procedures are being made easy. The Prime Minister assured the delegation that he himself would chair the review meeting every month to address their issues on priority basis. He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China about industrial development.

He said the Chinese investment would create employment opportunities in Pakistan and the human resource would get skills. The Prime Minister said Pakistan has immense potential for growth of small and medium enterprises in which the Chinese companies can play an important role.

He emphasized on focusing on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, information technology and small industries. He said the government would fully facilitate investors.

China’s ambassador Nong Rong, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tareen and Asad Umer, and Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government of Pakistan and expressed keen interest in investing in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded the Ministry for Interior’s role in evacuating thousands of Afghanistan and foreign nationals from Kabul after the Taliban took over the country on August 15.

The development came during the prime minister’s meeting with Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed in Islamabad, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The federal minister provided briefings to the prime minister on Islamabad’s security situation, Rescue 1122 services, and the facilitation cell, the statement said.