Chinese govt extends humanitarian assistance to Pakistan’s flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, 22 Aug /DNA/: Jiang Zaidong, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, today presented a relief cheque to the Government of Pakistan as a token of solidarity and support for the victims of the recent devastating flash floods.

The financial assistance was extended by the Government of China to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for the communities severely impacted by the natural calamity across Pakistan.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Jiang Zaidong expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the floods. He reaffirmed the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan, stating that it is China’s firm policy to stand with Pakistan in times of need. He emphasized that this gesture embodies the spirit of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.