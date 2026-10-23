Chinese firm completes access road for $150m Lahore textile project

ISLAMABAD, 23 OCT (DNA) —With support from the Punjab government, Chinese textile company Challenge Fashion (Pvt.) Ltd. has completed a three-kilometre access road linking the main highway to its garment factory under construction on a roughly 100-acre site in Lahore.

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) project is expected to generate up to $500 million in foreign exchange earnings and create approximately 30,000 jobs, according to company projections. A company official told Gwadar Pro that factory infrastructure is expected to be completed in March 2027.

Challenge Fashion plans to invest $150 million over three to five years, while supporting industries, including textile materials and accessories, could attract another $100 million. The official said more than 80 percent of the company’s garment accessories are currently imported.

Challenge Fashion also aims to develop an integrated textile industrial park featuring advanced automated machinery, sustainable production systems and modern management practices. The park would strengthen local supply chains, improve workforce skills and provide facilities for Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to establish manufacturing operations in Pakistan.

The official highlighted Pakistan’s preferential access to European markets, the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and opportunities to serve textile markets in Africa, the Middle East and North America. — DNA