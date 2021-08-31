Chinese envoy meets army chief
Nong Rong appreciates Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace
DNA
RAWALPINDI: Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail. COAS reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of spoilers of CPEC.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.
