Chinese Embassy honors 43 outstanding Pakistani staff in CPEC Projects

ISLAMABAD, DEC 13 (DNA): Chinese Embassy in Pakistan held the Awarding Ceremony for Outstanding Pakistani Staff of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on 13th December, to recognize 43 Pakistani outstanding staff from different projects who have contributed to the CPEC construction.

Mr, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Mr. Jiang Zaidong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Chen Shuai, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Cooperation of NDRC of China, Mr. Zhou Bo, Executive Vice Chairman of China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan attended the event.

Jiang Zaidong emphasized that We should look at reality, trends and prospects, and strengthen our confidence in practical cooperation between the two countries, especially the CPEC construction. First, we have favorable opportunities for the development of our two countries. The continued recovery of the economies of the two countries has created new opportunities and injected new impetus into our promotion of practical cooperation, especially the CPEC construction. Second, we have high-level strategic guidance from the two countries. The important instructions and consensus of the leaders of the two countries have provided us with fundamental guidance and enhanced confidence in promoting high-quality joint construction of the CPEC.Third, we have a solid foundation for cooperation between the two countries. The fruitful results achieved in cooperation between the two countries, especially in the CPEC, have laid a solid foundation and provided important support for building an “upgraded version” of the CPEC.

Jiang Zaidong said that, We are ready to work with Pakistan to draw the blueprint of the CPEC to the end, coordinate high-quality development with high-level security, coordinate quantitative growth with quality improvement, and coordinate the advancement of major landmark projects with the construction of “small but beautiful” livelihood projects, coordinate cooperation in traditional fields with cooperation in emerging fields, create an “upgraded version” of the CPEC, and write a new chapter of pragmatic cooperation, building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and continuously enriching the vivid practice of high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. In this process, we are ready to continue to provide a broad stage for each and every staff of the CPEC to display their talents and realize their dreams.