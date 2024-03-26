Chinese embassy condemns terrorist attack on Dasu hydropower project personnel in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – At around 1 pm on 26th March local time, a Chinese company’s bus carrying staff on the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was hit by terrorist attack. 5 Chinese citizens and 1 Pakistani citizen were unfortunately deceased.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, and are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack and severely punish the perpetrators. Meanwhile, The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan are taking all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan, and to ensure such incidents will not happen again.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises in Pakistan to pay close attention to the security situation, enhance security alerts, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.